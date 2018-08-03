Darnell Furlong: QPR defender signs new contract until 2021
QPR defender Darnell Furlong has signed a new three-year contract and will remain at the Championship club until the summer of 2021.
The 22-year-old right-back, the son of former R's striker Paul Furlong, is sidelined for three months after having surgery on a knee injury.
Furlong has scored one goal in 43 appearances since making his debut for Rangers in February 2015.
"Having been here since I was 10, it means a lot," he told the club website.