Dexter Walters: Coventry City sign Tamworth winger

Ricoh Arena Coventry City
Tamworth winger Dexter Walters has signed a two-year deal at Coventry City

League One Coventry City have signed winger Dexter Walters from Conference North side Tamworth.

The 19-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Sky Blues, having joined Tamworth last summer.

Walters will initially link up with City's Under-23 side ahead of the club's first season back in League One since relegation in 2016-17.

He is manager Mark Robins' 10th summer signing and his fourth from outside the top four English leagues this window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Transfer season banner 1

Top Stories

Related to this story