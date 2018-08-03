Yeovil Town: Glovers sign Alex Pattison and Wes McDonald

From the section

Both Alex Pattison, pictured, and Wes McDonald are yet to appear in the EFL

Yeovil have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Alex Pattison on a season-long loan and former Birmingham winger Wes McDonald until January.

Pattison, 20, signed for Boro aged nine and played on-loan for National League North side York City last season.

After a loan spell at National League club Solihull Moors at the end of 2017, 21-year-old McDonald was released by Blues in the summer.

Both are available for Saturday's League Two fixture against Bury.

