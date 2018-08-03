Matthew Platt: Accrington Stanley sign Blackburn Rovers defender on loan

Matthew Platt's three senior appearances for Blackburn Rovers came in the EFL Trophy last season

Accrington Stanley have signed defender Matthew Platt on a season-long loan deal from Blackburn Rovers.

The 20-year-old began his career with Rovers as a trainee and has made three senior appearances for the club.

"I had a brief spell [on loan] at Barrow a couple of seasons ago but, apart from that, this is my first spell away from Blackburn," Platt said.

"It's a big stage, I have come here to play first team football in League One and hopefully I will do that."

