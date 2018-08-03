Matthew Platt: Accrington Stanley sign Blackburn Rovers defender on loan
- From the section Accrington
Accrington Stanley have signed defender Matthew Platt on a season-long loan deal from Blackburn Rovers.
The 20-year-old began his career with Rovers as a trainee and has made three senior appearances for the club.
"I had a brief spell [on loan] at Barrow a couple of seasons ago but, apart from that, this is my first spell away from Blackburn," Platt said.
"It's a big stage, I have come here to play first team football in League One and hopefully I will do that."
