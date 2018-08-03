Steven Gerrard: Rangers manager not setting any targets as Premiership begins

Steven Gerrard oversees is preparing for his first Premiership match as Rangers manager

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is not setting any targets as he prepares to begin his maiden Scottish Premiership campaign.

Gerrard, 38, has had four Europa League games in charge of the Ibrox side and takes his team to face Aberdeen on Sunday.

The Pittodrie finished second ahead of Rangers in last season's top flight.

"The aim is to finish as high as we can. We don't want to put any targets and added pressure," Gerrard said.

"What we have said to the players is to focus on each game as it arrives."

Former England and Liverpool captain Gerrard has signed 10 players since arriving and said that those changes were "needed to complete".

"We are trying to create a culture of becoming stronger and a winning mentality," said the former Liverpool's under-18s coach.

"We've made it very clear that shirts are up for grab and it won't be the same team, there will be different formations and different players playing throughout the season."

Gerrard's Rangers have won both of their Europa League ties so far and will take on Maribor in the third qualifying round.

Aberdeen lost to Burnley in Thursday's second qualifying round decider shortly after Rangers had completed an aggregate win over Osijek.

"I'm really pleased with our fitness levels, we feel like we are in good shape ahead of a high-tempo game," Gerrard added.

"Both teams will be tired today as both put a lot of effort into European games, but there is enough time to recover ahead of Sunday.

"We're going to face a tough game, it's a big rivalry but we go there in a confident mood and we are going to get the right result for our supporters."