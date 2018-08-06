Women's Champions League: Cardiff Met inspired by Wales - Tija Richardson

Cardiff Met Women have won the Women's Welsh Premier League five times

Captain Tija Richardson says Cardiff Met Women are being inspired by the Wales team ahead of their own European campaign.

Wales will secure their place at the World Cup finals for the first time if they beat England on 31 August.

Met are in Champions League qualifying round action in the Ukraine and Richardson says Jayne Ludlow's side are role models.

"The Welsh team have done fantastic in their campaign," Richardson said.

"It's had a massive impact on women's football in general.

"It just shows how they've all come together as one team. They work hard and they play the standard they can play at."

While Wales aim for the World Cup, Richardson says the Welsh Premier League champions have ambitions of progressing in the Uefa Women's Champions League.

Met face three games within a week, playing their qualifiers as a mini-tournament on 7, 10 and 13 August.

The Archers are aiming to be the first Welsh side to progress in the competition, with the 10 group winners and the two best runners-up proceeding to the draw for the round of 32.

They face Olimpia Cluj of Moldova in their opening game before matches against hosts WFC Kharkiv and Birkirkara of Malta.

Wales are currently top of their 2019 World Cup qualifying group, a point ahead of England

"We're not there to make the numbers up," Richardson told BBC Sport Wales.

"We really want to push on and try and get out of the group.

"We came very close the last time I played in the Champions League with Cardiff Met.

Cardiff Met return to European action for the first time in two years after winning the Women's Welsh Premier League.

"For the Welsh Premier League it's massive to play in Europe and when you start the season that's the goal," Richardson said.

"It's a really big step from our league. Our league is competitive but when you reach Europe the football is much quicker and the players are very physical.

"It's mentally and physically challenging but we've coped with that quite well over the years.

"I don't know much about the three other teams. They'll be three very tough teams but we'll concentrate on the way we play."

Uefa Women's Champions League qualifying round - Group 6

Tuesday, 7 August; Olimpia Cluj (Moldova) v Cardiff Met Women

Friday, 10 August; Cardiff Met Women v WFC Kharkiv (Ukraine)

Monday, 13 August; Birkirkara (Malta) v Cardiff Met Women