Malachi Napa: Macclesfield Town sign Oxford United forward on loan
- From the section Macclesfield
League Two side Macclesfield Town have signed forward Malachi Napa on loan from Oxford United until January.
The 19-year-old has also signed a new three-year deal with the U's, for whom he made 14 appearances in the third tier last season.
Napa will play alongside Oxford team-mate Fiacre Kelleher at Moss Rose.
"Joining Macclesfield will allow him to be part of a really good club where we know he will be looked after," said U's manager Karl Robinson.
