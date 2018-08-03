Tosin Adarabioyo: West Bromwich Albion sign Manchester City defender on loan

From the section

Tosin Adarabioyo made four appearances for Manchester City last season

West Bromwich Albion have signed defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a season-long loan from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 20-year-old made his senior debut for City in their 5-1 defeat against Chelsea in February 2016.

Since then he has gone on to make seven more first-team appearances for the club under Pep Guardiola.

Adarabioyo is the third defender to move to Albion this summer, joining Kyle Bartley and Conor Townsend.

