Motherwell's Cedric Kipre set to be unveiled at Wigan

Cedric Kipre during last season's Scottish Cup final

Motherwell defender Cedric Kipre is expected to complete a £1m move to Wigan Athletic later on Friday.

Wigan contacted Motherwell earlier this week and are in talks over a deal which involves a one-off payment with further performance-related instalments to take the fee to seven figures.

The Ivory Coast centre-half, 21, joined the Fir Park club as a free agent last year.

"Thank you Motherwell for this opportunity," Kipre wrote on Twitter.

"Thanks to every single person involved who helped me feel at home, all the staff who helped me grow as a player and as a man.

"I'll never forget my time at Motherwell."

The former Leicester City player went on to make 49 appearances last season including two cup final appearances.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson will now turn his attention to bringing in a new defender, but any signing will not be made in time for Sunday's Premiership opener away to Hibernian.

A product of the Paris St-Germain youth set-up, Kipre spent three years with Leicester without making a first-team appearance.