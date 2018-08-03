Berwick Rangers reinstated Len Eyre as chairman after meeting

Len Eyre will remain as chairman at Shielfield Park

Len Eyre is to remain as Berwick Rangers chairman after a "scurrilous" statement claimed he had been removed.

The League Two outfit stated last week the board had no confidence in Eyre due to "several incidents".

However, Berwick have now overruled that stance following legal advice.

"An attempt was made to remove the chairman by a small number of individuals using the proxy votes of others not present at the meeting," said the statement.

"They subsequently issued a statement after the meeting which could be deemed as scurrilous, casting unjustified doubt on the integrity of Mr Eyre.

"There is no substance for any suggestion of misconduct, and the board do not have any concerns about Mr Eyre's continued occupation of the role of chairman."