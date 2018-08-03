Ria Percival: West Ham Women sign FC Basel defender
New Women's Super League club West Ham have signed New Zealand international Ria Percival from FC Basel.
The 28-year-old right-back enjoyed spells in New Zealand, the USA, Canada and Germany before her two years in Switzerland with Basel.
Essex-born Percival said: "I'm coming back to where it all began for me.
"Seeing West Ham come up through the leagues has been incredible. The club has a fantastic opportunity in a new league to make a big statement."
