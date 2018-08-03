Matthew Lund: Scunthorpe United sign midfielder from Burton Albion

Matthew Lund made 10 appearances for Bradford City last season

Scunthorpe United have signed midfielder Matthew Lund on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Burton Albion.

The 27-year-old began his senior career as a trainee with Stoke City, but did not make an appearance for the club.

Lund had a four-year spell with Rochdale before moving to Burton on a free transfer in 2017.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Bradford, making 10 appearances and scoring twice.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.