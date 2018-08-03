Antonee Robinson: Wigan Athletic sign Everton left-back on loan

Antonee Robinson played against Bolivia and France for the USA this summer

Championship side Wigan Athletic have signed USA left-back Antonee Robinson on a season-long loan from Everton.

The 20-year-old spent the 2017-18 campaign on loan at Bolton, where he made 30 appearances in the second tier.

He made his debut for his country in May and has since won a second cap.

"Left-back is an area we are a little short in and Antonee fills that void nicely, albeit he knows he has to work hard to make that position his own for us," said Latics boss Paul Cook.

Robinson is yet to play for Everton's senior team but featured for their under-23s in the Checkatrade Trophy last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.