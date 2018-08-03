Tayo Edun: Fulham midfielder joins Ipswich Town on loan

Tayo Edun featured twice for Fulham in the Championship last season as the Whites won promotion via the play-offs

Championship side Ipswich Town have signed Fulham midfielder Tayo Edun on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old has made seven first-team appearances in all competitions for the Whites, making his league debut in November 2017.

The England Under-20 international came through Fulham's youth set-up and can also play at left-back.

He is eligible to feature for the Tractor Boys in their first game of the season against Blackburn on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.