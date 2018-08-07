New Saints' Aeron Edwards relishing Europa League tie in Cardiff

Cardiff City Stadium hosted the 2014 Uefa Super Cup and the 2017 Uefa Women's Champions League final

Europa League third qualifying round first-leg: The New Saints v Midtjylland Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Date: Thursday, 9 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Shropshire & online

New Saints midfielder Aeron Edwards is looking forward to playing at Cardiff City Stadium in the Europa League.

Thursday's third qualifying round first leg against Danish champions Midtjylland will be played at the home of Cardiff City.

Uefa regulations mean Park Hall, which has a 3G pitch, is unable to stage games after the second qualifying round.

"We're looking forward to playing on grass, it's a proper stadium," he said.

"Hopefully we can get a few fans down there supporting us and with the Eisteddfod [being held in at the same time Cardiff Bay] that might draw a few more people in."

Saints dropped into the Europa League after they lost on aggregate to Macedonian side Shkendija in the Champions League first qualifying round, despite a 4-0 win in the second leg.

Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar were beaten in the second qualifying round and Edwards says Scott Ruscoe's side are building momentum.

"We're three unbeaten now, we've won two and drawn one and have obviously got through," Edwards said.

"It's always good to have momentum in football, whoever you play, and we'll take it into the game on Thursday.

"They'll be on another level to what we've played in the last few games. We'll do our best and hopefully get some kind of result."

Saints or Midtjylland will face the losers of the Champions League tie between Malmo of Sweden and Hungary's Videoton in the Europa League play-offs