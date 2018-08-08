Europa League - Qualifying Third Round - 1st Leg
New Saints19:45FC Midtjylland
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

The New Saints v Midtjylland (Thu)

Dean Ebbe in action for Saints
Dean Ebbe's late goal saw Saints beat Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar on aggregate
Europa League third qualifying round, first leg: The New Saints v Midtjylland
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium, Date: Thursday, 9 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Shropshire & online

The New Saints captain Paul Harrison says Midtjylland are one of the toughest teams he has faced in Europe.

Saints face the Danish champions in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday.

Harrison was in goal when Saints lost 8-3 on aggregate to the Danes in the same competition seven years ago.

"It was a really tough game and for me probably one of the hardest games I've played in Europe," he said.

"They were so quick and athletic and had a real purpose to them.

"We've watched a few videos and they still look just as lively so it's going to be a tough night.

"But we're looking forward to it. It's another challenge and we'll see where we are at the end of it."

Midtjylland reached the Europa League's round of 32 in 2016, knocked out by Manchester United having won the first leg 2-1 in Denmark.

The Danes, who are owned by Brentford owner Matthew Benham, reached the Europa League play-offs for the past two seasons.

They dropped into this season's Europa League after they were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Astana of Kazakhstan in the Champions League qualifiers.

Having themselves been knocked out of the Champions League, New Saints overcame Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar to progress in the Europa League.

Thursday's tie has been switched to Cardiff City Stadium as Uefa regulations mean Saints' Park Hall in Oswestry is unable to stage games after the second qualifying round.

"It's a little bit disappointing because it's nice bringing them to your own ground, where we've got a good record," Harrison said.

"It will probably suit them a bit more with it being on grass.

"But it will be nice for the lads to go out and play in Cardiff. It's a nice stadium."

Saints or Midtjylland will face the losers of the Champions League tie between Malmo of Sweden and Hungary's Videoton in the Europa League play-offs.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 9th August 2018

  • New SaintsThe New Saints19:45FC MidtjyllandFC Midtjylland
  • FC UfaFC Ufa15:00Progrès NiederkornProgrès Niederkorn
  • AlashkertAlashkert17:00CFR ClujCFR Cluj
  • Hapoel HaifaHapoel Haifa17:00AtalantaAtalanta
  • Spartaks JurmalaSpartaks Jurmala17:00SuduvaSuduva
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig17:30Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea Craiova
  • Apollon LimassolApollon Limassol18:00Dinamo BrestDinamo Brest
  • AS TrencínAS Trencín18:00FeyenoordFeyenoord
  • Dinamo MinskDinamo Minsk18:00Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg
  • Hapoel Be'er ShevaHapoel Be'er Sheva18:00Apoel NicosiaApoel Nicosia
  • LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad18:00Zrinjski MostarZrinjski Mostar
  • MariupolMariupol18:00BordeauxBordeaux

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories