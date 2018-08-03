Liam Henderson joins Hellas Verona from fellow Serie B side Bari

Liam Henderson made 18 appearances for Bari, scoring twice

Scottish midfielder Liam Henderson has joined Hellas Verona on a four-year deal.

The former Celtic and Hibernian player, 22, has joined from Verona's Serie B rivals Bari.

Henderson came through Celtic's youth ranks and had loan spells at Rosenborg and Hibs before moving to Italy earlier this year.

He has been capped up to Scotland Under-21 level and has won all three major domestic honours in Scotland.

After coming off the bench in Celtic's League Cup final win over Dundee United in 2015, he set up the second and third goals in Hibs' Scottish Cup final defeat of Rangers the following year.

He claimed a Premiership winners' medal with Celtic in 2017.