Motherwell's Cedric Kipre is unveiled at Wigan after signing three-year deal

Cedric Kipre played in two cup finals for Motherwell

Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of Cedric Kipre in a £1m move from Scottish Premiership club Motherwell.

The 21-year-old Ivory Coast centre-half has agreed a three-year deal with the Championship side just a year after joining Motherwell as a free agent.

He went on to play 49 times for the Fir Park club last season, including two cup final appearances.

"I loved it at the club and it was hard to leave," said Kipre.

"But this is a really big move for my family and I and we are excited by the challenge."

The deal to take him to the DW Stadium is expected to be comprised of a payment up front with further performance-related instalments that would take the amount to seven figures.

The Paris-born defender came through the youth ranks at Paris St Germain before moving to Leicester City for a three-year spell without making a first-team appearance.

"Cedric is a strong, powerful and athletic defender, who we have been monitoring some time," said Wigan manager Paul Cook.

"He is at a great age to develop his game after a really good season with Motherwell and I am looking forward to working with him."

Motherwell have said the deal could become one of the most lucrative in the club's history.

The Fir Park side's record incoming transfer fee remains Phil O'Donnell's £1.75m switch to Celtic in 1994.