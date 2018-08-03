Saturday's Premiership previews
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
The SPFL Premiership kicks off this weekend, with champions Celtic going up against newcomers Livingston at Celtic Park.
Read the previews for team news and statistics.
The SPFL Premiership kicks off this weekend, with champions Celtic going up against newcomers Livingston at Celtic Park.
Read the previews for team news and statistics.
Scottish football has its own identity, its own appeal. By turns, it's beautiful and ugly, thrilling and tedious, inspiring and infuriating. And it's back.
A recast defence, options in midfield, and big challenge for a rookie manager - how will Steven Gerrard's Rangers look this season?
Can Celtic hold off the chasing pack to complete a remarkable third consecutive clean sweep of domestic trophies?
A cannabis product business, an energy efficiency firm, and a drilling contractor have all given their names to Scottish stadiums. But can you name all 42 grounds in the SPFL?
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland