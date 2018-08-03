BBC Sport - Joe Partington: Bristol Rovers defender on football superstitions
‘I have to leave the changing room second’
Bristol Rovers defender Joe Partington gets a lift to pre-season training from BBC Points West ahead of the 2018-19 EFL season.
The 28-year-old reveals his sporting superstitions, including his need to always be the second person to leave the dressing room before a game.
Partington was speaking to BBC Points West’s Ali Durden for the fifth part of the six-part Team talk taxi series.