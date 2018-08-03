Arturo Vidal: Barcelona reach agreement with Bayern Munich to sign midfielder

Arturo Vidal (centre) won three Bundesliga titles, one German Cup and two German Super Cup during three years at Bayern

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to sign Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Vidal, 31, will have a medical with the Spanish champions in the next few days.

He joined Bayern from Juventus in 2015 and won the Bundesliga title in each of his three seasons in Germany.

"Barcelona will shortly inform everyone about the arrival of the player and the agenda of the presentation ceremony," said Barca in a statement.

Bayern later announced on social media that Vidal had left for Barcelona.

"We'd like to thank Arturo for all his contributions and wish him all the best in Spain," added the German champions.

"He always turned up in important games and we could always rely on him," said Bayern's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Vidal, who also won a German Cup and two German Super Cup titles during three years at Bayern, thanked the club for "giving me the chance to embrace a new challenge in Barcelona".

He helped Juve win Italy's Serie A four times in four seasons after moving to Italy from Bayer Leverkusen in 2011.

Vidal, veteran of 100 caps for Chile, helped his country win the Copa America in 2015.