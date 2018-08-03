Gary O'Neil: Bolton Wanderers sign midfielder on short-term deal

Gary O'Neil has made more than 450 senior appearances during his career

Bolton have signed veteran midfielder Gary O'Neil - and made six-figure offers for two unnamed strikers.

O'Neil, 35, has signed for the Trotters, subject to clearance, until January after leaving Bristol City in May.

A club statement said Bolton have also lodged six-figure bids for two strikers "with negotiations continuing".

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson said: "Gary is a good influence around the training ground. He's a player of high calibre."

O'Neil, who has spent all of pre-season with Wanderers, has made more than 450 appearances for clubs including Portsmouth, Middlesbrough, West Ham United and QPR.

Bolton, who secured Championship survival on the final day of the 2017-18 season, begin their campaign with a trip to relegated West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

