Stoke City v Brentford

Nigeria international Peter Etebo made his Stoke City debut against Leeds United

Stoke City could hand a debut to their latest signing Sam Clucas, while Ashley Williams is pushing to start in defence having been on the bench against Leeds.

Bojan could also come in having impressed as a substitute in the 3-1 defeat in the first game of the season.

Brentford may be unchanged from the 5-1 win over Rotherham in their opener.

But Ryan Woods, who remains a Bees player after a move to Swansea did not materialise, and Moses Odubajo and Julian Jeanvier, are in contention.

Match facts