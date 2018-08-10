Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion
Norwich will assess Jordan Rhodes' ankle injury ahead of their meeting with West Brom, but a dead leg has ruled out defender Jamal Lewis.
Midfielder Marco Stiepermann and full back Ivo Pinto should both be back in contention but striker Carlton Morris (knee) remains sidelined.
Dwight Gayle may start for the Baggies after coming off the bench during the midweek 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.
Boss Darren Moore will monitor Craig Dawson's ongoing thigh problem.
Match facts
- There has not been a draw between these sides in any of the last 15 meetings in all competitions (eight Norwich wins, seven wins for West Brom).
- West Brom have won five of their last six league trips to Carrow Road (L1), winning the most recent two games 1-0 on each occasion.
- Norwich have won their opening home league match of the season in just one of the last 10 seasons (D5 L4), a 3-0 win over Watford in 2014-15.
- The results of both of West Brom's Championship games have been decided by a goal in the final five minutes this season. They lost 1-2 against Bolton thanks to an 89th minute strike, before rescuing a draw against Nottingham Forest in the 87th minute.
- Norwich winger Ben Marshall has been involved in nine goals in his last 14 Championship appearances (3 goals, 6 assists), assisting Norwich's first goal against Birmingham.
- West Brom's Matt Phillips has scored in each of his last two away league games (vs Newcastle in April and vs Nottingham Forest in midweek).