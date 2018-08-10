Championship
Bolton15:00Bristol City
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Bristol City

Lee Johnson
Lee Johnson's Bristol City started the season by drawing with Nottingham Forest
Follow live text commentary from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson could be without Sammy Ameobi for their first home game of the season.

The striker limped out of the opening day win at West Brom with a hip injury, while ex-Bristol City midfielder Gary O'Neil may also miss out, but Clayton Donaldson has returned to training.

Jay Dasilva is likely to start for Bristol City following Joe Bryan's departure to Fulham.

Marley Watkins (concussion) and Bailey Wright (thigh) are back in training.

Match facts

  • Bolton have lost just one of their last 10 home matches against Bristol City in all competitions (W6 D3), a 2-0 loss in August 1994.
  • Bristol City have won their last four league games against Bolton in the month of August, doing so in 1973, 1975, 1978 and 1994.
  • Phil Parkinson's last two league wins over Bristol City have been against managers Gary Johnson (in January 2006) and his son Lee (in February 2018).
  • Bristol City are winless in 14 away matches in all competitions - their worst run since a run of 15 between March and October 1995.
  • Bolton have only won their opening two league matches in a season in just two of their previous 34 seasons (2001-02 in the Premier League and 2016-17 in League One) and have not done so in the second tier since 1977-78, when they went on to win the league.
  • Three of the last six away league goals conceded by Bristol City have been scored via corners.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th August 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough21105234
2Brentford11005143
3Aston Villa11003123
4Leeds11003123
5Wigan11003213
6Bolton11002113
7Derby11002113
8Swansea11002113
9Preston11001013
10Nottm Forest20202202
11Birmingham10102201
12Blackburn10102201
13Ipswich10102201
14Norwich10102201
15Millwall10102201
16Bristol City10101101
17West Brom201123-11
18Sheff Wed100123-10
19Reading100112-10
20QPR100101-10
21Hull100113-20
22Stoke100113-20
23Rotherham100115-40
24Sheff Utd200215-40
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC