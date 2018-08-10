Aston Villa v Wigan Athletic
Jack Grealish is set to keep his place in Aston Villa's side after failing to land a move to the Premier League on transfer deadline day.
Orjan Nyland and John McGinn could make their debuts after joining this week while Axel Tuanzebe may play having re-joined on loan from Manchester United.
Wigan added to their strike force on deadline day with Josh Windass and Joe Garner set to debut.
Lee Evans could feature having moved on an initial loan from Sheffield United.
Match facts
- Aston Villa have won each of their last three matches against Wigan in all competitions, winning both league matches in 2016-17 and a League Cup tie last season.
- Four of Wigan's five league wins over Aston Villa have come at Villa Park, most recently a 3-0 victory in December 2012 in the Premier League.
- Aston Villa have won their first home league match of the season in just one of their last six campaigns (D2 L3), beating Rotherham United in 2016-17.
- Wigan have lost their last five away Championship matches in the month of August since a 4-0 win at Barnsley in August 2013.
- Aston Villa have not won their opening two league matches in a season since 1999-00, when they did so in the Premier League under manager John Gregory.
- Wigan midfielder Nick Powell has been involved in eight goals in his last nine starts for the Latics (4 goals, 4 assists) - he scored and assisted on the opening day against Sheffield Wednesday.