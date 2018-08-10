Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Hull
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City

Fraizer Campbell and Evandro
Evandro (right) gave Hull the lead against Aston Villa on Monday, but the Tigers went on to lose 3-1
Follow live text commentary from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu serves a one-game ban after being sent off in last week's defeat at Wigan.

Forward Steven Fletcher could make his first start since sustaining a knee injury in December, but Lucas Joao is also in contention to replace Nuhiu.

Hull midfielder Jon Toral should be available following a minor injury with the Tigers reporting no other new injury concerns.

Winger Kamil Grosicki is still working his way back to full fitness.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have won just two of their last 11 home matches against Hull in all competitions (D5 L4).
  • Hull have never beaten Sheffield Wednesday in the month of August (P5 W0 D3 L2).
  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost each of their last nine Championship games when conceding first, including their opening league match against Wigan.
  • Nigel Adkins has ended on the losing side in each of his last four Championship matches against Sheffield Wednesday (three defeats with Reading, one with Hull).
  • Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri has been involved in 10 goals in his last 14 Championship starts (8 goals, 2 assists).
  • Hull have not lost their opening two league matches of a season since 2009-10, a campaign in which they were relegated from the Premier League.

Saturday 11th August 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough21105234
2Brentford11005143
3Aston Villa11003123
4Leeds11003123
5Wigan11003213
6Bolton11002113
7Derby11002113
8Swansea11002113
9Preston11001013
10Nottm Forest20202202
11Birmingham10102201
12Blackburn10102201
13Ipswich10102201
14Norwich10102201
15Millwall10102201
16Bristol City10101101
17West Brom201123-11
18Sheff Wed100123-10
19Reading100112-10
20QPR100101-10
21Hull100113-20
22Stoke100113-20
23Rotherham100115-40
24Sheff Utd200215-40
View full Championship table

