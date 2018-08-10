Sheffield Wednesday v Hull City

Evandro (right) gave Hull the lead against Aston Villa on Monday, but the Tigers went on to lose 3-1

Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu serves a one-game ban after being sent off in last week's defeat at Wigan.

Forward Steven Fletcher could make his first start since sustaining a knee injury in December, but Lucas Joao is also in contention to replace Nuhiu.

Hull midfielder Jon Toral should be available following a minor injury with the Tigers reporting no other new injury concerns.

Winger Kamil Grosicki is still working his way back to full fitness.

Match facts