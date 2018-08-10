Championship
Swansea15:00Preston
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Preston North End

Graham Potter
Graham Potter's Swansea came from behind to beat Sheffield United in their opening game of the season
Follow live text commentary from 14:00 BST on Saturday

Swansea boss Graham Potter faces a shortage of central defenders for the visit of Preston North End.

With Federico Fernandez and Jordi Amat leaving Mike van der Hoorn as the only senior centre-back, youngster Joe Rodon could make his debut unless Kyle Naughton or Martin Olsson move in.

Manchester City youngsters Lukas Nmecha and Brandon Barker could make their Preston debuts after arriving on loan.

Daniel Johnson is fit but Sean Maguire and Billy Bodin are both injured.

Match facts

  • Swansea are unbeaten in their last 17 home matches against Preston in all competitions (W12 D5) since a 2-1 defeat at Vetch Field in August 1961.
  • Preston have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 23 visits to Swansea in all competitions - they last managed one in a 3-0 win in April 1932.
  • Swansea ended last season on a run of three consecutive home league defeats - they have not lost four in a row since March 1991 under manager Terry Yorath.
  • Alex Neil has faced Swansea twice previously, both times in the 2015-16 Premier League season, winning 1-0 in November 2015 and losing 1-0 in March 2016 as Norwich City manager.
  • Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie has scored 10 goals in his last 17 Championship appearances.
  • Alan Browne has scored four goals in his last six Championship games for Preston, scoring on the opening day of the season against QPR.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough21105234
2Brentford11005143
3Aston Villa11003123
4Leeds11003123
5Wigan11003213
6Bolton11002113
7Derby11002113
8Swansea11002113
9Preston11001013
10Nottm Forest20202202
11Birmingham10102201
12Blackburn10102201
13Ipswich10102201
14Norwich10102201
15Millwall10102201
16Bristol City10101101
17West Brom201123-11
18Sheff Wed100123-10
19Reading100112-10
20QPR100101-10
21Hull100113-20
22Stoke100113-20
23Rotherham100115-40
24Sheff Utd200215-40
