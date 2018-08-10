Derby County v Leeds United
-
- From the section Championship
Derby County boss Frank Lampard had a hectic close to the transfer window and has Duane Holmes, Scott Malone, Martyn Waghorn and Fikayo Tomori available.
Midfielder Tom Huddlestone (groin) remains a doubt, as do Chris Martin, George Thorne and Nick Blackman.
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has said he will select an unchanged side following the opening-day win over Stoke City.
Midfielder Stuart Dallas remains out with a thigh injury.
Match facts
- Derby have won nine of their last 12 home matches against Leeds in all competitions (D2 L1).
- Since returning to the Championship in 2010, Leeds have lost more Championship matches against Derby than any other side (10).
- Derby have won their opening two league matches in a season in just one of their last 44 campaigns, doing so in 2011-12.
- Frank Lampard and Marcelo Bielsa will be the fourth different managerial pairing in the last four league fixtures between these sides at Pride Park - 2015-16 (Paul Clement and Uwe Rosler), 2016-17 (Steve McClaren and Garry Monk) and 2017-18 (Gary Rowett and Paul Heckingbottom).
- In Derby's opening match, Mason Mount (19y 205d) became the Rams' youngest league scorer since March 2015, when Jamie Hanson netted against Norwich aged 19 years and 124 days.
- Barry Douglas has provided 15 assists in the Championship since the start of last season, with eight of those coming from set-pieces - both league-high figures.