Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Leeds United

Frank Lampard
Derby boss Frank Lampard and his Leeds counterpart Marcelo Bielsa started at their new clubs with league victories
Derby County boss Frank Lampard had a hectic close to the transfer window and has Duane Holmes, Scott Malone, Martyn Waghorn and Fikayo Tomori available.

Midfielder Tom Huddlestone (groin) remains a doubt, as do Chris Martin, George Thorne and Nick Blackman.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has said he will select an unchanged side following the opening-day win over Stoke City.

Midfielder Stuart Dallas remains out with a thigh injury.

Match facts

  • Derby have won nine of their last 12 home matches against Leeds in all competitions (D2 L1).
  • Since returning to the Championship in 2010, Leeds have lost more Championship matches against Derby than any other side (10).
  • Derby have won their opening two league matches in a season in just one of their last 44 campaigns, doing so in 2011-12.
  • Frank Lampard and Marcelo Bielsa will be the fourth different managerial pairing in the last four league fixtures between these sides at Pride Park - 2015-16 (Paul Clement and Uwe Rosler), 2016-17 (Steve McClaren and Garry Monk) and 2017-18 (Gary Rowett and Paul Heckingbottom).
  • In Derby's opening match, Mason Mount (19y 205d) became the Rams' youngest league scorer since March 2015, when Jamie Hanson netted against Norwich aged 19 years and 124 days.
  • Barry Douglas has provided 15 assists in the Championship since the start of last season, with eight of those coming from set-pieces - both league-high figures.

Saturday 11th August 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough21105234
2Brentford11005143
3Aston Villa11003123
4Leeds11003123
5Wigan11003213
6Bolton11002113
7Derby11002113
8Swansea11002113
9Preston11001013
10Nottm Forest20202202
11Birmingham10102201
12Blackburn10102201
13Ipswich10102201
14Norwich10102201
15Millwall10102201
16Bristol City10101101
17West Brom201123-11
18Sheff Wed100123-10
19Reading100112-10
20QPR100101-10
21Hull100113-20
22Stoke100113-20
23Rotherham100115-40
24Sheff Utd200215-40
