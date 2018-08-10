Scottish Premiership
Hearts12:30Celtic
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Celtic

MATCH STATS

  • Hearts have only beaten Celtic once in their last 21 meetings in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L18), in a 4-0 victory in December 2017.
  • Celtic's 4-0 defeat to Hearts is the only time they have lost there in their last 10 league visits (W8 D1); they have scored at least 2 goals in each of those other nine games (28 total).
  • After a run which saw them win 22 of 23 away league games (D1), Celtic have won just six of their last 12 on the road (D3 L3).
  • Hearts have only lost one of their previous 14 home fixtures in the league (W7 D6), but that was a 3-1 defeat by Celtic in May 2018.
  • In the 2017-18 Scottish Premiership campaign, Celtic won 13 of the 14 away games in which they took the lead at any stage (D1), more than any other side.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts11004133
2Hibernian11003033
3Celtic11003123
4Kilmarnock11002023
5St Mirren11002113
6Aberdeen10101101
7Rangers10101101
8Dundee100112-10
9Livingston100113-20
10St Johnstone100102-20
11Hamilton100114-30
12Motherwell100103-30
