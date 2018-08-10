Scottish Premiership
Dundee15:00Aberdeen
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Aberdeen

MATCH STATS

  • Dundee are winless in their last 18 matches against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership (D5 L13), a run which stretches back to March 2005.
  • At home, Dundee have won two of their 20 matches against Aberdeen in the Premiership (D5 L13); they are also the only two games in which they have kept a clean sheet against the Dons.
  • Of Dundee's 19 Scottish Premiership games at Dens Park last season, 16 were won by the side who scored the first goal (6 for Dundee, 10 for the visiting side); the only exceptions were draws against Kilmarnock in November 2017 (0-0), Hibernian in August 2017 (1-1) and Hearts in April 2018 (1-1).
  • Aberdeen lost just one of their last five away league games of last season (W3 D1), keeping a clean sheet in each of the other four.
  • Niall McGinn has scored 10 goals in his 14 league appearances for Aberdeen against Dundee, more than he has against any other side in the top flight for the Dons.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts11004133
2Hibernian11003033
3Celtic11003123
4Kilmarnock11002023
5St Mirren11002113
6Aberdeen10101101
7Rangers10101101
8Dundee100112-10
9Livingston100113-20
10St Johnstone100102-20
11Hamilton100114-30
12Motherwell100103-30
