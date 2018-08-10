Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00Hamilton
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Hamilton Academical

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

MATCH STATS

  • Motherwell have only lost one of their last six home league meetings with Hamilton (W3 D2), a 3-1 defeat in December 2017.
  • Hamilton have won two of their last three Scottish Premiership meetings with Motherwell (L1), as many as their previous 10 combined.
  • This is Motherwell's first home league game this season and is a repeat of their last home league game of 2017-18; Motherwell beat Hamilton 3-0.
  • Hamilton are winless in their previous eight away matches in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L7), scoring just four goals in those games.
  • Mikel Miller has scored four goals in his last three games in all competitions, after failing to find the net in any of his first eight for Hamilton.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hearts11004133
2Hibernian11003033
3Celtic11003123
4Kilmarnock11002023
5St Mirren11002113
6Aberdeen10101101
7Rangers10101101
8Dundee100112-10
9Livingston100113-20
10St Johnstone100102-20
11Hamilton100114-30
12Motherwell100103-30
View full Scottish Premiership table

