Motherwell v Hamilton Academical
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
MATCH STATS
- Motherwell have only lost one of their last six home league meetings with Hamilton (W3 D2), a 3-1 defeat in December 2017.
- Hamilton have won two of their last three Scottish Premiership meetings with Motherwell (L1), as many as their previous 10 combined.
- This is Motherwell's first home league game this season and is a repeat of their last home league game of 2017-18; Motherwell beat Hamilton 3-0.
- Hamilton are winless in their previous eight away matches in the Scottish Premiership (D1 L7), scoring just four goals in those games.
- Mikel Miller has scored four goals in his last three games in all competitions, after failing to find the net in any of his first eight for Hamilton.