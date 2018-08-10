Livingston v Kilmarnock
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
MATCH STATS
- Livingston have only won four of their 17 meetings with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership (D2 L11); only one of those wins has come at home, a 3-1 victory in March 2005.
- Kilmarnock won each of their last four top-flight games against Livingston between March 2005 and February 2006.
- Kilmarnock have only failed to score against Livingston in one of their 17 Scottish Premiership meetings, a 3-0 loss in December 2003.
- Last time Livingston were in the Premiership in 2005-06, they only won two of their final 10 home league games (D1 L7).
- Kilmarnock were one of only four sides (including Hearts, Partick Thistle and Ross County) not to win a single away Scottish Premiership match in which they fell behind in 2017-18, drawing four and losing the other four.