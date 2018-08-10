Watford v Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton kept clean sheets in both games against Watford last season.

TEAM NEWS

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has overcome appendicitis but Nathaniel Chalobah, Stefano Okaka, Tom Cleverley and Gerard Deulofeu aren't fit to play.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster could start for the Hornets, having re-signed for the club over the summer from West Brom.

Brighton will be without Florin Andone because of a groin injury and Colombian Jose Izquierdo is not ready to return after his World Cup involvement.

Club record signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh could play, while Glenn Murray is fit.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: Watford finished one place and one point above Brighton at the end of last season, with both clubs having breathing space between themselves and the bottom three.

And yet the results in the final quarter of last season give cause for concern, as Watford start a fourth successive Premier League campaign and Brighton their second.

Watford have never won their opening fixture in the Premier League, and this is certainly a tough one to predict with any degree of conviction.

A repeat of last year's goalless draw will probably end up last in the running order on Match of Day, so let's hope for a thriller instead!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "Would I take 17th? Probably the bigger part of me says yes because my responsibility is to make sure this club is in the Premier League the following season.

"But we have to think about Watford on Saturday and trying to get a result there. We will go into every game looking to get something."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am going with a Watford win here, but I don't see Brighton going down this season.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions v Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

Pascal Gross was directly involved in 15 of Brighton's 34 goals last season, scoring seven goals and assisting eight.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be just the fifth top-flight meeting between Watford and Brighton, who have recorded one win apiece.

Watford's only defeat in the past seven matches against Brighton came away last December.

The three most recent meetings have produced just three goals.

Watford

Watford have won only one of their last nine Premier League matches, losing five.

The Hornets failed to score in four of their final five games last season.

No club conceded more home goals than the 31 let in by Watford in 2017-18.

They are unbeaten in 11 season-opening league games since losing against Everton in August 2006.

Brighton & Hove Albion