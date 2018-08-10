Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino has said he is happy with his squad despite the club not making any signings in the summer transfer window

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle defender Florian Lejeune has had surgery on the knee injury he suffered in pre season and will be a long-term absentee.

New signings Yoshinori Muto and Salomon Rondon are available for selection.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has said he will decide after training on Friday which of his players who played at the World Cup will be available.

Juan Foyth, Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks are all absent because of injuries.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez on new signing Salomon Rondon: "I am delighted to sign Salomon. When we were looking for options up front, we knew how important experience would be.

"Salomon has been in the Premier League for a while and he knows how demanding it is."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "Of course, it's difficult to understand for people that Tottenham didn't sign or sell players, but sometimes in football you need to behave differently.

"If we are happy with our squad and cannot improve our squad, sometimes it's better to keep our squad together.

"We believe a lot in our players and why not repeat a similar season like last year or the season before, and with more experience? We are going to be better - no doubt about that."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a big season for Spurs with their move into their new ground, but I am not sure about how it will go for them.

Newcastle have had a difficult summer, with their fans and the manager Rafa Benitez questioning the level of investment in the team.

Prediction: 1-1

Tottenham's Harry Kane has never scored a Premier League goal in the month of August, despite playing 13 games, 898 minutes and having 44 shots

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the fourth time Newcastle and Tottenham have played each other on the opening weekend of a Premier League season, the most in the competition's history.

The Magpies lost both league games against Spurs last season and failed to score in either match - the last time they lost three in a row against Tottenham without scoring was in 2005.

Spurs have only failed to score in one of their last 25 Premier League matches against the Magpies - a 1-0 defeat at White Hart Lane in November 2013.

Newcastle United

Newcastle's solitary home defeat in eight Premier League games this year came against West Brom in April. They have beaten Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United in 2018.

Their last win on the opening day of a Premier League season came against Tottenham in August 2012.

Last season's 10th-placed finish was the highest by a newly-promoted club since West Ham managed the same position in 2012-13.

The Magpies began 2017-18 with three defeats in all competitions for the first time in 18 years.

Tottenham Hotspur