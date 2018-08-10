Fulham v Crystal Palace

Aleksandar Mitrovic has signed permanently for Fulham, having scored 12 goals on loan last season

TEAM NEWS

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has a host of summer signings to choose from, including record buy Jean Michael Seri and Andre Schurrle.

Alfie Mawson is out until September after knee surgery, while Dennis Odoi serves the final game of a suspension.

Crystal Palace new signings Cheikhou Kouyate, goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and Jordan Ayew are in contention to play.

Fellow new recruit Max Meyer will have to wait a little longer to make his debut as he is lacking match fitness.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: A 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace back in May 2014 marked the end of Premier League football for Fulham but a repeat of that fixture begins life back in the top flight for the Whites.

Slavisa Jokanovic has realised the need for new faces, and heavy recruitment has only raised the level of anticipation.

Palace need only to go back to the opening day of last season, when they were well beaten by Huddersfield, to be warned of the potential momentum of a play-off winner.

Revered ex-Fulham boss Roy Hodgson returns to the club where he will always have a place in history, but determined to mark his 71st birthday on Thursday in positive fashion.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It is sure to be a good atmosphere in Fulham's first game back in the top flight since 2014, and I am backing them to start with a win.

Prediction: 2-1

Slavisa Jokanovic is the first Serbian to manage in the Premier League

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace's sole win in their last eight matches against Fulham was 2-0 in the Premier League at Selhurst Park in 2004.

The Eagles have not won at Craven Cottage since a 3-2 triumph in the second tier in 1986.

There have been 13 goals scored in the last three matches between the clubs.

Fulham

Including the play-offs, Fulham won 20 and lost only two of their final 27 Championship matches.

Fulham's last league defeat at Craven Cottage was 2-0 by Bristol City on 31 October 2017.

The Whites have kept clean sheets in each of their past five Premier League opening fixtures.

Fulham have not lost an opening day home fixture since a 2-1 third tier defeat by Tranmere in 1989.

This game marks their 500th top-flight home match. The first was in 1949.

Crystal Palace