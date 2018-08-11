Chesterfield v Braintree Town
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|2
|Halifax
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Gateshead
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|2
|3
|6
|4
|Solihull Moors
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|6
|5
|Boreham Wood
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|6
|Wrexham
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7
|Maidstone United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|8
|Sutton United
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|9
|Fylde
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|10
|Barrow
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|11
|Harrogate
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|2
|12
|Hartlepool
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
|13
|Leyton Orient
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|14
|Barnet
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|Bromley
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
|16
|Dover
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|17
|Salford
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
|18
|Ebbsfleet
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|19
|Braintree
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
|20
|Aldershot
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|21
|Havant & Waterlooville
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|1
|22
|Dag & Red
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|23
|Eastleigh
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|24
|Maidenhead United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|0