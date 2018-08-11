National League
Wrexham12:35Boreham Wood
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Boreham Wood

National League

Wrexham manager Sam Ricketts is still waiting on injured pair Nicky Deverdics and Chris Holroyd, who have yet to feature for the Dragons so far.

A late decision will be made to see if they can face Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Ex-Wrexham defender Jamal Fyfield could make his debut for the Wood, having joined from Gateshead.

Loan strikers Josh Umerah, signed this week from Charlton Athletic, and Brentford's Justin Shaibu could also make their debuts.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th August 2018

  • WrexhamWrexham12:35Boreham WoodBoreham Wood
  • BarnetBarnet15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • BromleyBromley15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00BraintreeBraintree Town
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
  • GatesheadGateshead15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville15:00FyldeAFC Fylde
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00BarrowBarrow
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00SalfordSalford City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield22004046
2Halifax22004046
3Gateshead22005236
4Solihull Moors22003126
5Maidstone United21103214
6Sutton United21103214
7Fylde21102114
8Boreham Wood21101014
9Wrexham21101014
10Barrow21013213
11Harrogate20204402
12Hartlepool20203302
13Leyton Orient20202202
14Barnet20201102
15Bromley201134-11
16Dover201123-11
17Salford201123-11
18Ebbsfleet201112-11
19Braintree201113-21
20Aldershot201103-31
21Havant & Waterlooville201103-31
22Dag & Red200213-20
23Eastleigh200213-20
24Maidenhead United200214-30
View full National League table

Top Stories