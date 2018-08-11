Alloa Athletic v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ayr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Dunfermline
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|3
|3
|Inverness CT
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Ross County
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Morton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Queen of Sth
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|7
|Dundee Utd
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|8
|Alloa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|9
|Falkirk
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|10
|Partick Thistle
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
