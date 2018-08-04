Scottish Gossip: Scott McKenna, Daniel Arzani, John McGinn, Steven Gerrard

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic consider a bid for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna as Dons fight off interest from Swansea in the 21-year-old. (Sun)

Swansea are set to make a potential £4m bid for Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic are poised to tie up a two-season loan deal for Australian World Cup winger Daniel Arzani before facing AEK Athens in the Champions League on Wednesday. (Daily Mail)

Celtic winger James Forrest insists he's going nowhere as Aussie teenager Daniel Arzani gets set for Parkhead loan move. (Sun)

"I will never treat my players like that," says Livingston player-boss Kenny Miller as he opens up on a "painful" exit from Rangers. (Daily Record)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon expects a multi-million pound auction for John McGinn after Brighton confirm their interest in the midfielder. (Sun)

Hibs midfielder John McGinn admits the sanctum of playing football has been the ideal way to escape the attention triggered by Celtic's high-profile pursuit. (Scotsman)

Hibs will have the £400,000 option to sign Jamie Maclaren on a permanent basis next summer after sealing a second loan deal for the Australian striker. (Daily Express, print edition)

Manager Brendan Rodgers says the iconic presence of Danny McGrain unfurling Celtic's seventh straight title flag today will inspire his side to make it eight in a row. (Daily Record)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is relishing a "tasty" atmosphere against Aberdeen tomorrow as he backs former Dons midfielder Ryan Jack to keep his cool. (Sun)

Dundee boss Neil McCann says Scottish strikers are "hard to get away from clubs" as he is linked with Ayr United's Lawrence Shankland. (Evening Telegraph)

Midfielder Olly Lee is eager to help Hearts fly the flag in Europe next season, admitting he has been watching the early rounds with a tinge of envy. (Scotsman)

Predict the final Premiership table... Rank the teams from champions down to the relegation places

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke calls for Scottish football's powers to sell the game better as the Premiership's opening weekend arrives, saying "get us a better TV deal". (Telegraph)

Motherwell striker Curtis Main is surprised to hear is 100/1 to finish the season as the Premiership's top scorer and says he expects to be among the leading contenders. (Herald, print edition)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright wants to add another central midfielder to his squad in this transfer window. (Daily Express, print edition)

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson hopes to use some of the £1m fee from Cedric Kipre's move to Wigan to bolster his injury-hit squad. (Daily Mail, print edition)

OTHER SPORT

The Scottish Rugby Union will make history this morning when it ratifies the election of it's first female president as Dee Bradbury of Oban Lorne RFC takes on the role. (Scotsman, print edition)