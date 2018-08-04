Paul Clement - Darren Bent was 'overweight and lazy' during his time at Derby

Bent did not play under Clement at Derby and was loaned to Burton in January

Reading boss Paul Clement says Darren Bent was "overweight and lazy" during his time at Derby, in response to criticism from the ex-England striker.

Clement spent eight months at Derby before he was sacked in February.

Free agent Bent, 34, said it was "inevitable" Clement would fail at the club because he changed his "philosophy" and training methods and "didn't like confrontation".

Clement responded on Twitter saying he "sensed some bitterness" from Bent.

Former Tottenham striker Bent made the comments to Sky Sports before Derby's 2-1 win against Reading on Friday night.

Bent did not play a game during Clement's time at Pride Park and was loaned to Burton Albion in January.

"I sense some bitterness here, which is normal if a player does not play much," said former Swansea boss and Real Madrid assistant manager Clement.

"It is never a difficult decision to leave out a player who is overweight and lazy."