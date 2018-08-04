Jake Forster-Caskey: Charlton Athletic midfielder out for season after serious knee injury

Jake Forster-Caskey started more league games than any other outfield player for Charlton last season

Charlton midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey will miss the whole of the season after seriously injuring his knee.

He ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and suffered "significant damage to other structures in his knee" during training on Thursday.

The 24-year-old will see a specialist next week before having surgery.

"It's devastating news. Just a freak injury. There was no contact, it was just in training," said Charlton caretaker manager Lee Bowyer.

"He went to close someone down and went to put the brakes on and his knee just gave way," Bowyer added to the club website.

"We've lost him now for the season which is a massive blow, because he's obviously one of our best players and he makes us tick in the middle of the park. Everything goes through Jake, he's our ball-player."