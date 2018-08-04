Samuel Eto'o leaves Turkish club Konyaspor by mutual consent

Samuel Eto'o scored six goals in 14 appearances for Turkish side Konyaspor

Ex-Cameroon captain Samuel Eto'o has left Konyaspor by mutual consent with two years still left on his contract.

The Turkish club say the former Chelsea and Everton striker, 37, has had his deal cancelled, "on the basis of a previously agreed negotiation".

Eto'o joined struggling Konyaspor from rivals Antalyaspor in January, scoring six goals in 14 appearances to help the club maintain their top-flight status.

The club thanked him for "his services on behalf of our colours".

A statement on the Konyaspor website added: "We hope that he will bring beauty, happiness and success to his future plans."

The four-time African footballer of the year winner has been widely linked with a move to Ligue 1 in France, as well as a possible return to Spain.

A three-time Champions League winner, Eto'o moved to Antalyaspor in the summer of 2015 as the keystone of the club's bid to find national and even European success.

Eto'o enjoyed much of his club success at Barcelona, where he played from 2004 to 2009, and has also had spells in Russia, England and Italy.

Playing alongside former Brazil forward Ronaldinho, his trophies in Spain included three La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues.

He also won the Champions League under Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan in 2010, and has an Olympic gold medal, which he won with Cameroon in 2000.

Eto'o is the leading scorer in the Nations Cup with 18 goals and has appeared at four World Cups - 1998, 2002, 2010 and 2014 - scoring three times in eight matches.

Cameroon's record scorer with 54 goals, he won back to back Africa Cup of Nations titles in 2000 and 2002.