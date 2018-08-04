Gambian international Carayol joins Cypriot side Apollon Limassol

Mustapha Carayol spent last season with Ipswich Town

Gambia international Mustapha Carayol has joined Cypriot side Apollon Limassol on a two-year deal.

Carayol has been playing in England since signing with Milton Keynes Dons in 2008, featuring for clubs including Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest.

He spent last season with Ipswich Town but injuries limited him to just eight appearances, scoring once.

"I felt like I needed a change to enjoy my football again," Carayol told BBC Sport

The winger, who will be 30 in September, believes his experience in England will help him settle down at Apollon who are in the Europa League.

"I can't wait to get started with my new team because I will bring a lot of experience from English football and hopefully we can qualify into the Europa League group stage".

'Muzzy' as he is known, has six international caps for The Gambia - his country of birth - scoring three goals since making his debut in 2015 against Uganda.