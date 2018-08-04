Lawrence Shankland: Dundee enquire about Ayr striker

Lawrence Shankland scored seven goals during Ayr's League Cup first-round group campaign

Dundee have contacted Ayr United about the availability of forward Lawrence Shankland.

Shankland was top scorer for Ayr as they won League One last season and the Dark Blues had been linked with a £250,000 move.

Ayr boss Ian McCall has said the club will not consider less than a "significant" bid for Shankland.

The 22-year-old has scored 36 goals since joining the Honest Men from Aberdeen last year.

The striker started his career at Queen's Park before moving to the Dons and scored while on loan at Dunfermline Athletic, St Mirren and Greenock Morton.

He has also netted twice goals in two Scotland Under-21 appearances.