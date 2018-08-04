Cardiff City 1-2 Real Betis

A crowd of just under 10,000 saw Cardiff's final pre-season match

Cardiff City were beaten 2-1 by Real Betis in their final tune-up before their return to the Premier League.

The La Liga and Europa League hopefuls levelled Josh Murphy's fine early opener through Lorenzo Moron's strike.

Just past the half hour Christian Tello's effort, deflected off Sol Bamba gave the visitors the lead.

Murphy should have equalised when he went clean through in the second half, but he missed the target as Joe Ralls was also denied by a stubborn Betis.