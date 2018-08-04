BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ballymena pick up the points at Dungannon

Ballymena pick up the points at Dungannon

  • From the section Irish

Ballymena United get their league campaign off to a winning start with a 2-0 win away to Dungannon Swifts.

William Faulkner lobbed keeper Alex Moore to open the scoring, before Tony Kane's penalty put David Jeffrey's men two clear.

The Swifts were reduced to 10 men midway through the second half when Chris Hegarty got a second yellow card for a late tackle on Ryan Mayse.

