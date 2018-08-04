Olivier Ntcham: Celtic midfielder a doubt for AEK Athens visit

Olivier Ntcham suffered an injury in a challenge with Livingston's Egli Kaja

Midfielder Olivier Ntcham is a doubt for Celtic's Champions League qualifier against AEK Athens.

The Frenchman, 22, injured an ankle in Celtic's 3-1 win over Livingston on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season.

Brendan Rodgers' side host AEK Athens on Wednesday in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie.

"He looks like he's hurt his ankle, so he'll be assessed and we'll see," the Celtic manager told BBC Scotland.

Celtic face four rounds of qualifiers to reach the Champions League group stage, and have already negotiated ties against Armenians Alashkert and Rosenborg of Norway.

"Sometimes a team can look better on video than they are, and sometimes they are not as good as they look," Rodgers said of the Greeks.

"We'll delve into that over the next few days and prepare the players. They will be a good side, but we're also a good side."