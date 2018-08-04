Scottish League Two: Edinburgh, Clyde and Berwick win

Blair Henderson scored the first hat-trick of the Scottish League Two season

Blair Henderson scored a hat-trick as Edinburgh City thumped Albion Rovers 4-0 on the opening day of the Scottish League Two campaign.

Clyde and Berwick Rangers were the day's other winners - the Bully Wee beating Cowdenbeath 2-0 and the Wee Rangers edging out Stirling Albion 1-0.

Last season's runners-up, Peterhead, were held to a 1-1 draw by relegated Queen's Park - the same scoreline as Annan Athletic against Elgin City.

Albion Rovers, relegated from League One last term, failed to score in four League Cup group defeats and they got off to a bad start at Ainslie Park as Henderson gave Edinburgh the lead from the penalty spot after just nine minutes.

The striker, signed this summer from Annan, added two more goals as Allan Smith rounded off a thumping home win.

Queen's Park started life back in League Two brightly as defender Scott Gibson gave the visitors a seventh-minute lead against Peterhead when he turned in Jamie McKernon's corner.

But the Blue Toon, who missed out on automatic promotion by one point last season before losing the play-off final, levelled in the 25th minute.

Rory McAllister, League Two's top scorer again last season, slotted home after goalkeeper Jordan Hart denied Jamie Stevenson for their first goal of the season after four fruitless League Cup games.

Cowdenbeath retained their League Two status after a play-off win over Highland League champions Cove Rangers and started the new campaign with a defeat at Broadwood thanks to two goals in three first-half minutes.

Defender Martin McNiff headed hosts Clyde into the lead and former Scotland striker David Goodwillie added the second from the penalty spot after Chris McStay was fouled.

Ross Brown's fine close-range finish midway through the second half was enough to give Berwick a win over Stirling.

Meanwhile, Brian Cameron fired an 85th-minute equaliser - his side's first goal of the season - to earn Elgin a 1-1 draw at Annan after Aryton Sonkur had opened the scoring from close range after 68 minutes.