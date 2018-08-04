Girona 4-1 Tottenham: Depleted Spurs suffer heavy defeat in final friendly

Lucas Moura has yet to score a Premier League goal since joining Tottenham from Paris St-Germain for £23m in January

Tottenham rounded off their pre-season campaign with a heavy defeat as a young side lost 4-1 to Girona in Spain.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino included Son Heung-min, but key players like Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli and Jan Vertonghen were all missing.

Tottenham took the lead through Lucas Moura's free-kick, but it was all downhill after that.

Girona's goals came from Juanpe, Anthony Lozano, Portu and Aleix Garcia, who is on loan from Manchester City

A Tottenham team peppered with youngsters were second best against a club that finished mid-table in La Liga last season.

Spurs will start their league campaign at Newcastle on Saturday 11 August (12:30 BST), but Pochettino is likely to field a much-changed side at St James' Park.

Belgium's Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele were also missing in Spain, as were with England's Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier and Danny Rose, after Pochettino gave his World Cup players extended time off.

All are expected to return to training on Monday.